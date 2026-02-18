Ratepayers support ice rink as businesses struggle

The Alpine Winter Festival ice skating rink in Hanmer Springs. Photo: Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa

A challenging summer season has seen sponsorship dry up for events in Hanmer Springs, a local business leader says.

The Hanmer Springs Community Board has stepped in to support an ice skating rink at the Alpine Winter Festival in July, following an appeal by Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa general manager Sarah Wiblin.

Speaking at a community board meeting on Monday, February 16, Wiblin said January had been quieter than expected for local businesses.

‘‘Traditionally funding for the festival has been sought from local businesses.

‘‘However, following a challenging trading period across the critical peak season, driven by poor weather and ongoing economic pressures, we recognise many businesses have limited cash resources.’’

Wiblin also chairs both the festival organising committee and the Hanmer Springs Business Association.

The alpine village was hit by devastating winds in October but quickly bounced back to be open for Labour weekend.

The board voted to grant $7000 from its tourism fund towards the cost of operating the ice skating rink as part of the festival, which will run from July 4 to 18.

Wiblin said the overall cost of running the ice skating rink over two weeks was expected to be around $72,000, with the pools taking most of the risk.

She said the committee had forecast revenue $57,000 from the ice skating rink, and she was confident of raising the remaining $10,000.

The ice skating rink was included in the festival for the first time last year, with visitor numbers during the festival increasing from 20,000 to 30,000.

There were 3830 paying skaters, while a further 350 local children and community group participants were sponsored to skate for free.

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black was among those to try out the ice skating rink last year.

Said Wiblin: ‘‘Our Madam Mayor did a brilliant job of skating last year and we were very grateful of having her appear on national TV with her ice skates on.’’

Black noted she was sitting down with the skates on.

Councillor and board deputy chairperson Tom Davies said the ice skating rink was a ‘‘tremendous facility’’, while board chairperson Alice Stielow said she thought ‘‘it worked really well’’.

The ice skating rink will be set up inside a marquee at the tennis court in the car park next to Hanmer Springs.

The board also agreed to sponsor $1000 for the Hanmer Springs Business Association’s Easter Egg Hunt and agreed in principle to 50/50 sponsorship of the town’s Santa Parade being planned in December, from the tourism fund.

Wiblin said the Easter Egg Hunt would be held on Good Friday, April 3, instead of Easter Sunday afternoon, in an attempt to offer a boost for local businesses.

‘‘It will encourage more people to come earlier and stay two more nights, and it will allow locals who haven’t already left town to attend before they head away on school holidays.’’

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.