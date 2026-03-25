Kia ora, I’m Liz – manager of the Fifth Season and host of Death Café, North Canterbury.

The Fifth Season supports individuals, families, and whānau through dying and grief. My gentle, considered approach honours death as a natural part of the life cycle, and grief as part of everyday life.

By creating safe, honest spaces for difficult conversations, and guided by your priorities for living and dying well, my support can include practical, psychological, spiritual, cultural, and relational considerations.

As an end-of-life doula I offer a non-medical cloak of support (palliare) where needed most – perhaps facilitating your decisions, advance care planning, advocating within the medical system, documenting wishes for your final weeks and after-death care, and providing skilled grief and resilience support for you and loved ones.

Grounded in professional training and personal experience, I respect every journey as unique - and support is available at any time