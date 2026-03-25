Triton Hearing: Changing hearing for good across Canterbury

Picture a person wearing hearing aids. What do they look like? How much did they cost? Do they look like you?

For many New Zealanders, the answers to these questions highlight the barriers preventing people from seeking help for hearing loss. Today, nearly 500,000 New Zealanders live with hearing loss, yet around 58% do not wear hearing aids. With an ageing population, untreated hearing loss will only become more common if these misconceptions are not addressed.

The team at Triton Hearing is working to change that across Canterbury.

With six clinics across Canterbury, including three in Christchurch, one in Rangiora, one in Ashburton and one in Timaru, Triton Hearing provides expert hearing care close to home. The team offers a wide range of services including free hearing checks, full hearing assessments, tinnitus management, hearing aid fittings and expert guidance on government funding options.

Modern hearing technology has evolved significantly, with solutions designed to support everyday listening. One of the latest innovations available is the Phonak Audéo Sphere. It is designed to help prioritise speech while reducing background noise. Whether you are meeting friends for coffee or spending time with family, it supports clearer conversations in busy environments.

For those seeking a discreet, custom solution, the Phonak Virto R Infinio is individually moulded to sit comfortably within the ear canal. Suitable for mild through to profound hearing loss, it combines a personalised fit with powerful sound technology for natural hearing in daily life.

“Life with hearing aids is so much better. I can hear my cellphone clearly and everyday sounds again.” Triton Hearing Client

If you have been putting off getting your hearing checked, now is the time.

Call 0800 45 45 44 to book your free hearing check at your nearest Triton Hearing clinic in Canterbury.

Terms and conditions apply. Learn more at www.tritonhearing.co.nz