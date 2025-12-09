Council pushing for new road to ease congestion

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Waimakariri District Council plans to present a business case and concept design to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency in February, with the expectation it will be considered for funding in the National Land Transport Programme.
It will provide an alternative route to the east of the town from Southbrook to the new Bellgrove subdivision.
‘‘This is critical investment for our district,’’ Gordon said.
‘‘The business case will focus on our significant growth and the issue of congestion.
‘‘It is part of a wider suite of essential roading projects for the district, which includes Skew Bridge, Five Crossroads at Tuahiwi and the Woodend Bypass.’’
Should the council receive the 51% subsidy from NZTA, the balance of the cost will be shared between development contributions from the Bellgrove subdivision and loan funding.
NZTA contributed $500,000 towards the cost of developing the business case and concept design.
Councillors agreed to bring forward $255,000 from next year’s annual plan budget at last week’s council meeting to ensure the business case and concept design are completed by February.
Staff said the extra funding will ensure flood mitigation, soil contamination risks and an earthworks management strategy are included in the concept design.
Southbrook is already experiencing congestion of around 26,000 vehicle movements a day, he said.
The road will pass to the west of the council’s waste treatment ponds, cutting through council-owned land and the Spark family dairy farm, before connecting with Spark Lane.
‘‘As one of the country’s growth districts, Waimakariri needs this road and Rangiora residents cannot wait any longer,’’ Gordon said.
‘‘We need to show vision and to plan and invest in a district that has a high quality of life.’’
The proposed arterial route was first mooted in the 2001 Rangiora Transport Study, with the proposed route being designated in 2021.
By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter
■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.