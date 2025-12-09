Council pushing for new road to ease congestion

Geoff Spark (left) and his uncle Richard Spark have given their blessing to the planned Rangiora eastern link road, which will pass through the family farm. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Rangiora’s planned eastern link road is closer to becoming a reality, says Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon.

The Waimakariri District Council plans to present a business case and concept design to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency in February, with the expectation it will be considered for funding in the National Land Transport Programme.

The project was included in the council’s 2024/34 Long Term Plan with a $35 million price tag.

It will provide an alternative route to the east of the town from Southbrook to the new Bellgrove subdivision.

‘‘This is critical investment for our district,’’ Gordon said.

‘‘The business case will focus on our significant growth and the issue of congestion.

‘‘It is part of a wider suite of essential roading projects for the district, which includes Skew Bridge, Five Crossroads at Tuahiwi and the Woodend Bypass.’’

Should the council receive the 51% subsidy from NZTA, the balance of the cost will be shared between development contributions from the Bellgrove subdivision and loan funding.

NZTA contributed $500,000 towards the cost of developing the business case and concept design.

Councillors agreed to bring forward $255,000 from next year’s annual plan budget at last week’s council meeting to ensure the business case and concept design are completed by February.

Staff said the extra funding will ensure flood mitigation, soil contamination risks and an earthworks management strategy are included in the concept design.

The proposed route for the Rangiora eastern link road is in purple. Image: Waimakariri District Council

Gordon said the link road will help reduce congestion through Southbrook by diverting traffic at the ‘S-bend’ on Lineside Road.

Southbrook is already experiencing congestion of around 26,000 vehicle movements a day, he said.

The road will pass to the west of the council’s waste treatment ponds, cutting through council-owned land and the Spark family dairy farm, before connecting with Spark Lane.

Photo: Waimakariri District Council

From Spark Lane, the arterial route will continue up McPhail Road and Bellgrove Boulevard to Coldstream Road.

‘‘As one of the country’s growth districts, Waimakariri needs this road and Rangiora residents cannot wait any longer,’’ Gordon said.

‘‘We need to show vision and to plan and invest in a district that has a high quality of life.’’

The proposed arterial route was first mooted in the 2001 Rangiora Transport Study, with the proposed route being designated in 2021.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.