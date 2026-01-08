Man crushed by vehicle in his driveway named

David Simmers. Photo: ODT Files

Police have named the Wānaka man who died after becoming trapped under a vehicle in his driveway.

He was David Simmers, 85.

Emergency services were called to the property in Roche St on Monday morning.

"Sadly, despite efforts from emergency responders, he was unable to be revived, " police said in a statement.

A person close to the man told the Otago Daily Times he was in his late 70s or early 80s, lived alone and had family living locally.

A helicopter was sent to Pembroke Park. PHOTO: EVIE SINCLAIR

It was not known how he became trapped under his vehicle, and no other people were involved.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

- Allied Media