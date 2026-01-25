USA overcome Black Sticks in hockey final

The Black Sticks played the United States in the Summer of Hockey tournament final at the McMillan Centre in Dunedin today. Photo: Peter McIntosh

The United States of America have won the Summer of Hockey tournament in Dunedin this afternoon.

They beat the Black Sticks 2-1 to finish the tournament at the McMillan Centre unbeaten.

A dedicated crowd braved the persistent rain to cheer on the two teams in the final.

Elizabeth Yeagar set up Abigail Tamer late in the opening half for the United States to lead 1-0 at halftime.

Black Stick Hannah Cotter leveled the scores 1-1 early in the third quarter, but the United States took a 2-1 lead when Sophia Gladieux scored late in the quarter.

The Black Sticks had a late goal disallowed.

New Zealand A won the bronze medal match, beating Japan 1-0 in the curtain-raiser.