Woodend Bypass making progress - NZTA

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey (centre) checking in on the Woodend Bypass work. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Work on the Woodend Bypass is set to become more visible this year.

The geotechnical investigations are complete and the detailed design work is progressing, while the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency board endorsed the project investment case last year.

An NZTA spokesperson said preparations are now under way for the early physical works, which staff hope to begin soon.

The bypass will divert traffic away from Woodend’s Main St.

More than 21,000 vehicles are believed to pass through this section of State Highway each day.

NZTA will begin acquiring the required property in the first half of this year.

The entire project is expected to cost up to $1 billion, with $105m approved for the detailed design, early works and property acquisition.

NZTA consulted last year on a proposed toll to help pay the costs of the new bypass.

Two tolling points are proposed, with each charging $1.25 per passing light vehicles and $2.50 for heavy vehicles - meaning it would be $5 and $10 for a return trip.

A toll on the planned Woodend Bypass would likely increase traffic volumes on Williams St in Kaiapoi. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

The NZTA board considered the toll feedback in December and has prepared a proposal for Transport Minister Chris Bishop.

‘‘We won’t be disclosing what that board proposal to the Minister is ahead of a decision by Cabinet and the Minister,’’ an NZTA spokesperson said.

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey said he believed the toll would be approved, as the Government looks for new ways to fund roading infrastructure, despite concerns raised by the community and the Waimakariri District Council.

‘‘The Government has been clear from the beginning that tolling provides an opportunity for an additional source of revenue to support faster delivery of new motorways.’’

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said the council was waiting until the toll decision has been made before commenting.

In its submission, the Waimakariri District Council raised concerns the toll would lead to ‘‘rat-running’’ through Woodend, Kaiapoi and Tuahiwi, as motorists looked to avoid paying the toll.

The council has already been working with Te Kura o Tuahiwi, Kaiapoi North School and the wider communities to address safety concerns on those roads, including traffic calming measures and speed limits.

The proposed Woodend Bypass route to the east of Woodend. Image: Supplied / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

NZTA has named Main North Rd, Woodend, and Williams and Smith streets in Kaiapoi as the alternative route to the bypass, for those wishing to avoid the toll.

The agency has said its traffic modelling indicated tolling will result in more people using the alternative travel route in the short term, until ‘‘the benefits of the new roading become clear’’.

Doocey petitioned NZTA in September, calling on the agency to remove the T2 status on commuters lanes on the Christchurch North Corridor.

There are two T2 lanes for southbound buses, trucks and cars with passengers, which were introduced as part of the new motorway in December 2020 and was designed to speed up commuting times into the city.

NZTA said it was already reviewing the corridor, including the T2 lanes, which it completed late last year.

It is now preparing recommendations, including costs.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.