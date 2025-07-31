MP fighting to remove commuter lane from Christchurch motorway

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey at the Tram Rd onramp, where the Christchurch Northern Motorway T2 lane begins. Photo: Supplied by Matt Doocey

A commuter lane on the Christchurch Northern Motorway is causing confusion and needs to go, Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey says.

Doocey has launched a petition calling on Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to remove the T2 vehicle status on the Christchurch Northern Motorway, south of the Waimakariri River bridge.

There are two T2 lanes for buses, trucks and cars with passengers, which were introduced as part of the new motorway, which opened in December 2020 and was designed to speed up commuting times into the city.

The first T2 lane is the left-hand lane from the Tram Road on-ramp to just south of the Waimakariri River bridge, which operates 24/7.

Doocey wants NZTA to remove the second T2 lane, the right-hand lane on the Cranford St extension, which operates from 6am to 9am on weekdays.

‘‘I think it is about time we got rid of the T2 lane. It is not serving any purpose,’’ he said.

‘‘Residents are frequently telling me the T2 lane over the Waimakariri bridge actually results in congestion at the Tram Road on-ramp and can cause safety concerns.

‘‘Let’s face it, people just want to get to work and get on with their day, without unnecessary holdups and delays.’’

NZTA acting director of regional relationships Ian Duncan said the T2 lanes were included as part of an agreement with the Christchurch City and Waimakariri District Councils and Environment Canterbury.

‘‘The T2 lanes were designed to ease congestion by encouraging carpooling and public transport use.’’

‘‘Greater Christchurch felt that adding a third southbound lane on the bridge for general traffic would allow too much traffic onto the already congested local Christchurch roading network.

While there has been some negative feedback, Duncan said NZTA’s monitoring showed most drivers are ‘‘doing the right thing and obeying the law’’.

‘‘Both T2 lanes are providing consistent benefits to both freight and carpooling vehicles,’’ Duncan said.

NZTA is conducting a review and is considering whether to introduce enforcement in the future, he said.

‘‘Cameras in place on the Christchurch Northern Corridor allow us to monitor T2 lane compliance, but more work is needed, and more advanced cameras will be required to ensure offenders can be easily identified and successfully ticketed.’’

Waimakariri district councillor Philip Redmond, the council’s roading portfolio holder, said the council has not received any complaints about the T2 lane and was not aware of any issues.

‘‘Whether there is still a need for it will need to be investigated, but I haven’t had motorists complaining to me about it.’’

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

