Almost 1000 canines descend on Rangiora to find NZ's top dogs

Nearly a thousand canines are pounding the floor at Rangiora's MainPower Stadium for the national dog show.

Organisers say more than 930 dogs have been entered into the Purina Pro Plan National Dog Show, which runs for four days from September 25-28, showcasing the country’s finest purebreds.

Thursday provided a chance for the terriers and working dogs - collies, shelties, dachshunds, staffies, shepherds and other breeds - to strut their stuff on the six arenas constructed inside the stadium.

Show director Martin Hewitt said it is the first time the national dog show has been held in Rangiora.

He was expecting thousands of spectators over the next four days.

Contractors have covered the stadium's wooden floor with carpet to preserve it.

A large marquee has also been erected outside to host breeders who want to pamper their dogs.

There is also a large trade area and plenty of seating to watch the shows.

Another attraction is the junior dog handlers national final, with the main prize up for grabs being a trip to the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, England, from March 5-8.

The Purina Pro Plan National Dog Show judges come from all over the world, including Portugal, Estonia and Canada.

The best in show awards will be given out on Sunday afternoon.

Donna Scragg, of Gisborne, with TJ, a miniature long-haired dachshund. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Rosemary Richards, of Swannanoa, gives Raff, her shetland sheepdog, a kiss after he won the best in breed in his class on Thursday. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Millie the corgi waits for her turn to perform in the ring with her owner, Kate McCallum, of Sumner, and steward Gay Meredith. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Kelly Clement, of Taranaki, works on Ruby, a springer spaniel. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE