Former mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich dies

Jules Radich served one term as Dunedin's mayor. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Dunedin city councillor and former mayor Jules Radich has died.

He had been taken to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition after a heart attack yesterday.

Mr Radich died peacefully about 12.50pm today, surrounded by family, the Dunedin City Council said.

His family requested privacy.

Mr Radich was elected as a councillor in 2019 and, after one term on the council, he defeated Aaron Hawkins for the Dunedin mayoralty in 2022.

He lost the mayoralty last year, but was elected as a councillor.

During his mayoralty, Mr Radich was both praised and criticised for his advocacy about construction of the new Dunedin hospital.

In the end, a result was secured from the government that was generally considered acceptable.

"Thank goodness, we’re getting the full structure," Mr Radich said in January last year.

He pushed unsuccessfully for reinstatement of groynes at St Clair Beach.

He advocated for the state highway one-way system through Dunedin to be retained, and it was.