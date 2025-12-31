Rakaia Bridge road re-opened after crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The road has re-opened after a crash that blocked State Highway 1 on the Rakaia Bridge this afternoon.
In an update just after 3pm today police confirmed the road had re-opened, although said traffic remained heavy in the area and delays were to be expected.
Police earlier said they were called to a two-vehicle crash, involving a car and truck, about 12.40pm.
There were no injuries reported.
In an update at 1.45pm NZTA said traffic was moving using a Stop/Go system.
- Allied Media