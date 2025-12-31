Wednesday, 31 December 2025

Rakaia Bridge road re-opened after crash

    ashburton.png

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Mid Canterbury

    The road has re-opened after a crash that blocked State Highway 1 on the Rakaia Bridge this afternoon.

    In an update just after 3pm today police confirmed the road had re-opened, although said traffic remained heavy in the area and delays were to be expected.

    Police earlier said they were called to a two-vehicle crash, involving a car and truck, about 12.40pm.

    There were no injuries reported.

    In an update at 1.45pm NZTA said traffic was moving using a Stop/Go system.

    - Allied Media