Interim chief executive appointed at Selwyn District Council

Selwyn Mayor Lydia Gliddon with new interim chief executive Steve Gibling. Photo: Supplied

Selwyn District Council has confirmed the appointment of Steve Gibling as interim chief executive.

Mayor Lydia Gliddon says the appointment ensures continuity and confidence during a critical period, as the council navigates major government reforms and advances its annual plan.

“Steve brings strong leadership and a deep understanding of our district.

“His experience will help guide the organisation through these important processes while maintaining our focus on delivering for Selwyn communities.”

Former chief executive Sharon Mason resigned in December after two years in the role, leaving to be the new chief executive for The City of Onkaparinga, South Australia's largest metropolitan council.

Gibling will be interim chief executive until a new permanent chief executive is appointed following a recruitment process.

Gibling said he is committed to supporting the council, staff, and community through the transition.

“I’m honoured to take on this role and work alongside our dedicated team,” Gibling said.

“My focus will be on ensuring stability and delivering on the priorities that matter most to Selwyn residents.”

He brings more than 25 years’ leadership experience across local government, not-for-profit and tertiary sectors.

His roles have spanned community and recreation services, including parks, aquatics, arts, culture and heritage, libraries, and venues and events.

It’s the second time he has become an interim chief executive following the resignation of Mason.

Mason resigned as chief executive at Buller District Council in December 2022 and Gibling- who had been leisure and recreation group manager at Invercargill City Council, was named the interim chief executive in 2023 on a one-year term.

Gibling then joined Selwyn District Council’s executive leadership team in 2024 and has since supported strategic people, culture, engagement and capability programmes.

Recruitment for a permanent chief executive will begin soon, with recruitment agencies providing proposals to council for their consideration as soon as possible.