Ashburton's first baby of the year arrived 'really quick'

Kiwa with her big sister Kahutia and mum Heidi Ryan. Photo: Susan Sandys

It was a quick entry into the world for little Kiwa, the first baby born at Ashburton Hospital in 2026.

Her mum Heidi Ryan said she thought she may not make it to the hospital in time when in labour in the middle of the night.

‘‘It was really quick, I almost had her at home,’’ Ryan said.

But all went well in the end, and soon she and partner Hikurangi had their healthy daughter in their arms.

Ryan said her waters broke at about 6am on January 3.

Contractions began about 5pm, but weren’t really getting any stronger.

‘‘Then I had a hot shower, and that made it real bad,’’ she said.

‘‘I phoned the midwife, and I said ‘I think I need to meet you at the hospital’.

She said ‘I will meet you at the hospital in half an hour’.

‘‘I texted her and said ‘I’m not going to make half an hour, we are getting in the car now’.’’

The midwife was hot on their heels, meeting the couple at the door minutes after they arrived.

The facility was empty at the time, so she opened it up and switched on the lights.

Soon another midwife and a nurse joined to make up the birthing team.

At 12.30am on January 4, little Kiwa was born, weighing six pounds and four ounces.

About 10.30am the same day, mother and baby were discharged, Ryan wanting to get home as soon as possible to their other child 19-month-old Kahutia who was at her grandparent’s.

‘‘That was the first time she ever stayed away from us,’’ Ryan said.

Ryan was delighted to learn Kiwa was the first baby born at the hospital for 2026, when Health New Zealand contacted her to let her know The Ashburton Courier wanted to talk to her.

She said Kiwa was a placid baby and good sleeper.

Kahutia adored her new little sister, and it seemed Kiwa was bonding with not only her parents but Kahutia as well.

‘‘Every time Kahutia comes around (into sight), she’s always trying to look at her,’’ Ryan said.