New state-of-the-art sound system for event centre

Ashburton Event Centre general manager Roger Farr, left, and technical manager Sean Mortimer with the Adamson SL7 Line Array sound system. PHOTO: TONI WILLIAM

A new $375,000 sound system has been put through its paces at the Ashburton Event Centre.

The system, an Adamson SL7 Line-Array, is the ‘modern standard’ used internationally and by many national touring groups.

Centre general manager Roger Farr says it will offer high quality sound for audiences and draw more performers to the town.

It has been installed at the centre over the past few weeks and will ultimately attract more high-end performers. The system was tested last week.

"It will keep us on top of the game for the next 15-20 years."

Technical manager Sean Mortimer said it would give audience members a quality sound experience in every area of the auditorium.

"The main reason for having a line array is every seat in the house should experience the same sound, no matter where you sit,’’ he said.

"It’s going to be much more balanced, more even throughout."

The system, installed by Technical Event Solutions, was designed by them for the auditorium.

It projects sound in a cylindrical shape directly to the audience but reduces wasted energy on ceilings or floors.

‘‘When they do the audio design for it, it’s specific for this shape of the venue,’’ Farr said.

The cost of the system, which included installation, was the biggest component in an ongoing Funding for our Future campaign by the Ashburton Performing Arts Theatre Trust.

It aimed to raise $1million for planned upgrades to the sound, lighting and networking systems, and also the cosmetic appearance of the venue.

It was halfway to its target.

"This was the biggest part of that fundraising, so it’s basically ticked off now, with the money there to do it,’’ Farr said.

"We could not have done this without the community’s support, but most importantly, the funding we have received from Lotto New Zealand who provided a grant of $285,000 and the Community Trust of Mid-South Canterbury ($100,000)."

There were also funds from Lion Foundation ($40,000), and Rotary Club Ashburton ($5000).

"There is a lot of private funding gone into that as well."

A big drawcard for audiences last year was Cabarnet, which raised an impressive $45,000, he said.

Farr said a further two fundraising performance shows, from various groups, were planned later in the year.

"One of them will be a black-tie, red-carpet event, signing off on, hopefully, the last of the fundraising. That’s the goal," he said.

Anyone can donate via the event centre’s website at www.asheventcentre.co.nz