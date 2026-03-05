Man who murdered Parklands mum is the nephew of a convicted killer

Nathan Boulter, pictured in 2011. Photo: ODT files

The man jailed for killing a Christchurch mum at her own home in front of her children in July last year is the nephew of a convicted murderer, it has been revealed.

Nathan Boulter will spend at least 17 years behind bars for the brutal murder of Chantal McDonald at her Parklands home after she ended a brief relationship with him.

The 37-year-old was sentenced to life in prison with a 17-year non-parole period in the High Court at Christchurch on February 25.

Boulter had stabbed McDonald more than 50 times.

Before the murder, McDonald had ended her relationship with Boulter when he was recalled to prison.

But Boulter became obsessed with the 37-year-old, stalking and harassing her with hundreds of phone calls and threatening text messages.

He purchased a pig sticker knife and was watching McDonald's home which she shared with her children, flatmate and her flatmate's children.

Boulter hid behind a street tree opposite her home and lay in wait. When McDonald and her children came home from the supermarket, he attacked her with the knife.

McDonald died minutes after the frenzied attack.

Chantal McDonald. Photo: Supplied

The New Zealand Herald has now revealed Boulter is the nephew of a man jailed for life after he killed a woman who had tried to end an abusive relationship with him.

Warren Leslie Boulter was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 13 years in 2013 for beating and stabbing Sharyn Wilkinson-Foley to death in 2012.

The Herald reported one of Warren Boulter's children - a cousin of Boulter - was reluctant to speak about the killers.

"The actions one chooses to make are their own,” Boulter's cousin told the Herald.

"What Nathan done and what my dad done is of their own choice - with consequences - that us family suffer for."

At Warren Boulter's sentencing in the High Court at Nelson in October 2013, Justice Ronald Young said future parole boards would need to think "very carefully about whether you any longer pose a serious risk to women before they consider releasing you from prison".

"There can be no doubt, Mr Boulter, that you are a great danger to women that you have a relationship with. You seem to think that they should bend to your will and desire no matter what.”

Wilkinson-Foley was found dead in her Richmond home by her parents in May 2012, the Herald reported.

"[She] made it clear that she had decided she no longer wished to have a relationship with you. You decided she could not be permitted to make that decision,” said Justice Young.

On the day of the murder, Wilkinson-Foley had arranged for Warren Boulter to pick up some clothing.

He began punching her in the face and knocked her to the ground, the Herald reported.

He got a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her repeatedly and violently in the neck. Wilkinson-Foley bled to death, the Herald reported.

"The way in which the knife was used, stabbing her in the neck in a violent way, illustrated the ferocity of your attack," Justice Young said at Warren Boulter's sentencing.

"This was a callous, brutal killing of a woman ... you claimed to have loved."

Nathan Boulter appeared in court over a screen. Photo: Pool / Chris Skelton / Stuff

Nathan Boulter’s crimes were similar to his uncle's offences, the Herald reported.

Boulter had 50 previous convictions and had been sentenced to prison 42 times between 2006 and 2025.

At his sentencing last month, Justice Owen Paulsen said Boulter's "risk of reoffending and the risk you pose to the community are considered to be very high".

Crown prosecutor Pip Currie told the court Boulter's actions showed a high degree of callousness and cruelty.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons said the jail term would not bring McDonald back or end "the devastating sense of loss inflicted on her loving family".

"There is no prison term that will ever make up for what happened to Chantal or the profound sense of loss her loved ones have had to endure," Simmons said.

"However, today brings a small comfort in knowing the community will be protected from a violent, controlling and pathetic gutless coward who so needlessly took Chantal's life. It is extremely disappointing that he made the decision to not physically appear in court today and face Chantal's family.

"Chantal was a much-loved and devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was regarded as a vibrant and special person to all who knew her, which makes her loss even harder to bear for those who were lucky enough to know her. We are continuing to provide support for Chantal's family as they navigate life without her. Her family have been extremely dignified throughout this entire process and I commend them for that," Simmons said.

