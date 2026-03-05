Funeral for police officer who had rare blood cancer

Sophie Moore. Photo: supplied

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday for a Christchurch police detective who died from a rare form of blood cancer.

Detective Constable Sophie Moore, 29, died on Thursday, February 26, less than three years after she was diagnosed.

In a post on social media, Sophie’s mother, Monica Moore, said a Celebration of Life for the people who knew Sophie will be held on Sunday, March 8, at the Scoundrel bar and eatery on St Asaph St in Christchurch.

Monica said Sophie had asked for a personal gathering, with dogs welcome, "where people share their stories about her in small groups and remember her fondly".

She previously said her daughter chose to marry her partner and fellow police officer, Koryn, in the days before her death.

Sophie was first diagnosed with peripheral T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2023 and underwent 10 rounds of chemotherapy and two stem cell transplants to treat the rare, aggressive blood cancer.

Despite the extensive treatment, the cancer relapsed in August 2024.

This led to the discovery of a CAR-T cell therapy, offered at the National University Hospital of Singapore, that had been shown to put other blood cancer sufferers into remission — but the cost was quoted at $800,000 for the treatment and recovery.

After numerous fundraising efforts, including a concert and movie in Gore, where Sophie was born, as well as a Givealittle page, Sophie and Koryn went to Singapore for four months of treatment.

By September last year, the cancer was in remission.

But the good news did not last, as by last month Sophie was sick again.

"Koryn had found the Singapore treatment that got Sophie into remission and more recently, difficult to access meds from overseas," Monica said.

"Koryn is Sophie’s soulmate and her love and strength is incredible.

"We are so proud of the woman [Sophie] was and the lives she touched.

"Loving you changed our lives; it should come as no surprise that losing you has done the same."

— Allied Media