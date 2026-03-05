Cool down after the City2Surf with an exclusive two-for-one pool deal

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Anyone finishing the 6km or 12km fun run on Sunday, March 15, will get two entries for the price of one, simply by showing their bib or finisher’s medal.
The City2Surf caters for all fitness levels, offering a 12km course starting at Latimer Square and a 6km option starting at Porritt Park.
Both routes follow the City-to-Sea Pathway along the Avon River, finishing at New Brighton’s Rawhiti Domain.
All entrants will also receive a free Celsius drink at the finish line.
Live entertainment will run throughout the morning, followed by a prizegiving at noon.
This year, City2Surf is partnering with Hato Hone St John as its official charity, raising funds to support frontline crews responding to medical emergencies.
SPECIAL OFFER
After City2Surf, show your bib or medal at the following pools and enjoy a special 2-for-1 swim offer, only on March 15.
- Graham Condon Recreation and Sport Centre
- Jellie Park Recreation and Sport Centre
- Matatiki Hornby Centre
- Taiora QEII Recreation and Sport Centre
- Te Pou Toetoe Linwood Pool
- Te Hāpua Halswell Centre
- Waltham Pool