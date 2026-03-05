Cool down after the City2Surf with an exclusive two-for-one pool deal

Cool off after the FreshChoice City2Surf with a special two-for-one deal at selected Christchurch City Council pools on the day. Photo: Supplied

Take the opportunity to cool down after the FreshChoice City2Surf with a special two-for-one deal at selected pools on the day.

Anyone finishing the 6km or 12km fun run on Sunday, March 15, will get two entries for the price of one, simply by showing their bib or finisher’s medal.

The City2Surf caters for all fitness levels, offering a 12km course starting at Latimer Square and a 6km option starting at Porritt Park.

Both routes follow the City-to-Sea Pathway along the Avon River, finishing at New Brighton’s Rawhiti Domain.

All entrants will also receive a free Celsius drink at the finish line.

Live entertainment will run throughout the morning, followed by a prizegiving at noon.

This year, City2Surf is partnering with Hato Hone St John as its official charity, raising funds to support frontline crews responding to medical emergencies.

SPECIAL OFFER

After City2Surf, show your bib or medal at the following pools and enjoy a special 2-for-1 swim offer, only on March 15.