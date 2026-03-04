'You can earn some money': Name suppression for man accused of trying to solicit sexual favours from teens

By Adam Burns of RNZ

The identity of a Christchurch man accused of trying to solicit sexual favours from three teenage girls will remain secret for now.

The man, aged in his 50s, has interim name suppression that prevents RNZ detailing much of the case.

Judge David Robinson extended the interim suppression order when the man appeared via audio-visual link in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

The man is yet to enter a plea and name suppression will remain in place until at least his next appearance in May.

He was charged last October with five counts of exposing girls under the age of 16 to indecent communication.

Court documents show he is accused of propositioning the first girl after sexually taunting her and asking for her phone number in March last year.

Just over a week later, he verbally taunted the girl again.

He was accused of telling a second teenage girl "you're gorgeous, you can earn some money if you give me five minutes of your time" in June.

He was also accused of saying "you're pretty" to a third girl before offering her $100 to perform a sex act on him in early August.

Police were notified in the days following the approaches and the man was arrested a few weeks later.