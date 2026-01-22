Nordic pole walking 'out in the fresh air'

Bev Skates is bringing Nordic pole walking to Ashburton, with the help of Parkrun organisers including Brendon Adam. PHOTO: SUSAN SANDYS

Nordic pole walking is coming to Canterbury.

Renowned for enhancing physical fitness and health, the form of exercise, which involves striding while planting poles, is taking off worldwide.

Behind the initiative is Ashburton resident Bev Skates.

The keen walker said she had never tried Nordic pole walking, but had decided she wanted to, and bring others along for the ride.

She had collaborated with organisers of a popular weekly event in town, the Ashburton Domain Parkrun, which attracts an average of 80 people each Saturday morning.

Nordic pole walking would be added to the 5km Parkrun, which is part of the nationwide free community Parkrun initiative.

“It’s just something I thought of that would be good for Ashburton, because the domain is a safe place for people, particularly elderly so they can be confident in walking,’’ Bev said.

‘‘They are out in the fresh air, meeting other people.’’

And compared to walking without poles, the sport gave a full-body workout.

‘‘It improves posture and upper body strength and uses 95 per cent of the body’s muscles,’’ Bev said.

PHOTO: SUSAN SANDYS

Meanwhile, Ashburton Domain Parkrun organisers are looking forward to having Nordic pole walkers join in.

Event director Brendon Adam said adding the sport to the weekly Parkrun was ‘‘an excellent initiative’’.

While the Parkrun was 5km, that was in two laps. Participants did whatever distance suited them, many completing just one lap.

‘‘We welcome people who can only do as much as they can. It’s a real community feel down at the event,’’ he said.

■ Ashburton’s first Nordic pole walking session at Ashburton Domain Parkrun, 8am this Saturday. People can register for the event at parkrun.co.nz/ashburtondomain