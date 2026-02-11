Kitten with burns on road to recovery

Toa is making good progress on his road to recovery. Photo: PussN Boots Kitty Rescue

Nineteen cats and kittens have found new homes after an adoption event in Canterbury.

PussN Boots manager Salena Hodgson said its adoption and fundraiser day in Ashburton had gone very well, with about $5000 raised.

It costs the cat and kitten rescue and rehome service $8000 a fortnight for vet bills and $2500 for food.

Adopting a cat or kitten from the service costs $300.

‘‘We have noticed a significant number of adults cats coming into the care. They are harder to rehome than fluffy and cute kittens,’’ Hodgson said.

Pictured with their artworks, from left, Lucas Plimmer, Liz McMillan, Penny Holdaway and Pup Chamberlain. The art will aid the work of PussN Boots Kitty Rescue. PHOTO: GAYLYN SPIES

While some of the kittens and cats coming in simply need to be desexed, vaccinated and the like, others need extensive care to get them to a stage where they are healthy enough to be adopted out.

One such kitten is a black feline presently in their care.

Believed to be about 10-weeks-old, the male kitten was found by a member of the public, with significant burns to its body. People have been donating funds to assist with its recovery.

Louise’s donation secured her naming rights; she chose Toa, meaning brave or warrior.

‘‘Thanks to Johnathan at Canterbury Vets and the staff there, Toa is now on the road to recovery.

Toa came to us a very sick little kitten.

‘‘I had to make the call whether to euthanise Toa or provide the care needed. I believe we made the right decision to give him a chance.’’

‘‘He’s now full of beans, he’s a real fighter,’’ Hodgson said.

Four Mid Cantabrians showed off their artistic skills on Saturday, taking part in Paws and Paint at the fundraiser.

Dr Penny Holdaway dressed in her best cat pyjamas, complete with cat ears and tail.

She painted her own cat – well, its ears and tail – as it was hiding in a bush, something it frequently likes to do.

Mental health worker Pup Chamberlain embraced the painting competition, even wearing a shirt and matching socks adorned with images of his own cat, who now graces his canvas.

Mayor Liz McMillan’s smiling feline creation was sporting a rainbow coat and whiskers.

Ray White Real Estate administration assistant Lucas Plimmer’s artwork came complete with a mouse and bird, taunting his colourful cat creation.

The art work, which was sponsored by real estate agent Lynne Bridge, has been judged. The winner was to be announced this week.

The artworks will raise funds by going up for auction.

By Dellwyn Moylan