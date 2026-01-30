School waiting for new classroom after old block demolished

Principal Brent Gray hopes new classrooms at Ashburton Intermediate School are approved sooner rather than later. PHOTO: SUSAN SANDYS

Following the demolition this month of a 1950s two-storey classroom block at Ashburton Intermediate School, there is uncertainty as to when it will be replaced.

Principal Brent Gray said a rebuild project for the site of 10 new classrooms was put on hold after the last October election in 2023.

The demolition and rebuild was initially planned for completion more than a year ago.

The demolition of the 1950s two-storey block got under way last month. PHOTO: SUSAN SANDYS

The now-demolished block was used as a classroom block of eight classes up until two years ago.

"We are utilising another block that is due for demolition for those eight classes in the meantime.

"We are also using our staffroom, library and science room as classrooms while we await the new build."

The school would find out in July, when the Education Ministry is set to announce its capital expenditure budget, whether the rebuild would be in the next year’s projects.

It was a wait filled with uncertainty.

Gray would not be surprised if it was a couple of years down the track.

In the meantime, the school is planning to put grass over the demolition site, so it would become a green space, extending the school’s field.

"We are frustrated with having to use spaces that we shouldn’t be using as classrooms," Gray said.

While the school's roll has slightly dipped to 450 from 470 last year, it has an overall growth pattern and could reach up to 500 in two years.