Campaign to attract tourists 'well received'

A summer tourism campaign costing ratepayers $24,485 has had pleasing results, the Ashburton District Council says.

Nowhere, Worth Going has been paid for from a promotions budget funded from general rates and a targeted rate on businesses in Ashburton, Methven and Rakaia.

Further campaigns are planned, to build awareness of Mid Canterbury as a district worth visiting.

Council group manager of compliance and development Ian Hyde said Nowhere, Worth Going, ran from December 14 to January 18. It was targeting summer travellers arriving in Christchurch and Auckland through airport carousels, roadside billboards, digital advertising and a dedicated webpage.

‘‘We intentionally kept advertising costs low during the launch so we could use data-driven decision making when increasing advertising spend in future campaigns,’’ Hyde said.

It was difficult to know exactly how many visitors the campaign had attracted, but the district council was gathering feedback from businesses.

‘‘We’re happy with what we have heard so far,’’ Hyde said.

A scenic view of the Rakaia Gorge. PHOTO: FILE

Several local hospitality providers had so far reported ‘‘a very busy’’ Christmas and New Year, he said.

Additionally, the Experience Mid Canterbury website attracted 50,000 views over the last four weeks, representing an 259 per cent increase compared to the previous four weeks.

And digital advertising on Meta had experienced higher-than-average, click-through and engagement rates, ‘‘indicating that our new content is being well received and effectively capturing people's attention’’.

The Nowhere, Worth Going idea was developed by creative agency Antony & Mates and supported by imagery captured by a RoadyNZ family, and the campaign highlighted Mid Canterbury’s genuine, uncommercialised experiences.

“It’s really a play on the common misconception that Mid Canterbury is in the middle of nowhere,’’ Hydes said.

‘‘Through some great images and drone shots, we showcase the district for its vast, beautiful and uncrowded landscapes, with plenty of treasures within.”