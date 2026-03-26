'50 years of great health' after father donated kidney to daughter

Sharyn Wylie’s kidney was transplanted 50 years ago. Photo: Supplied

Sharyn Wylie’s kidney, which was transplanted 50 years ago, is still going strong.

On March 9, the Ashburton woman reached the exceptional five-decade milestone.

On average, a kidney transplant from a living donor only lasts up to 25 years.

Wylie is forever indebted to her dad Cyril Hay, who was the one who donated the organ. It was an act of parental love that saved her life.

‘‘It was amazing, it’s just an absolute gift, it’s given me 50 years of great health that I would not have had,’’ Wylie said.

‘‘I would not have even been around.’’

As a child, Wylie was on antibiotics for about four years after doctors thought she had rheumatic fever. But what she had was kidney failure, the symptoms of which can be similar to rheumatic fever. The disease was revealed in its full seriousness after she became suddenly ill at tap dancing competitions in Timaru when she was 13.

‘‘I was supposed to stay with friends down there, I didn’t want to because I had lost all my balance,’’ she said.

She also felt giddy, cold and shaky.

Once home her parents took her to the doctor; she soon quickly found herself in an ambulance on her way to Christchurch Hospital, where she went into a coma.

She had to go on dialysis to stay alive, three days a week for up to 10 hours a day.

‘‘I had my dialysis machine at home and my mum looked after me and machine, cleaning it and checking it when alarms went off.’’

Sharyn Wylie and her dad Cyril Hay. Photo: Supplied

Her mum and dad underwent testing to see if they were compatible as donors.

Cyril proved to be slightly more compatible than wife Betty.

When Wylie was 14 the transplant surgery went ahead, in what was the first parent-to-child kidney donation surgery for Christchurch.

A photo of the beaming father-daughter duo appeared on the front page of Star Sports & Magazine, under the heading 'ALIVE! Thanks to her dad’s love'.

Cyril said in the article he and wife Betty did not think twice about wanting to donate a kidney. No one in the medical profession had asked them to consider the donation.

‘‘We wanted to do it,’’ he told the reporter.

‘‘And we would like any parent faced with the same situation to know that it is possible and that we are both fit and well after the operation.’’

Wylie went on to live a full life. She and husband Owen have an adult son, Daniel. Today she is a team leader at Croys Accountants.

She enjoys following harness racing, likes knitting, reading, walking, and spending time with friends and family.

Cyril died at the age of 89 in 2017.

‘‘He’s part of me still, even though he’s passed away, everything I have got is really because of him,’’ Wylie said.

A newspaper article celebrating the surgery in 1976. Image: File

Her transplanted kidney is 98-years-old.

‘‘That’s how old dad would have been. It’s doing remarkably well,’’ she said.

Wylie wants to raise awareness about the value of organ donations.

She is urging people who tick yes on their driver’s licence to being an organ donation to also have a conversation with their family members.

This is because it often falls on people's family members to decide whether they will allow their dying loved one's organs to be donated.