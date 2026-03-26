Sports hall gifted to council

The Ashburton Sports Hall on Tancred St. PHOTO: FILE

The Ashburton Sports Hall has been gifted to the district council, which is looking to assess future options for the building, including the possibility of selling it.

The on Tancred St hall has been used by many groups over the years, and has been owned and managed by the Ashburton Centennial Sports Hall Society since 1954.

But the society is now being wound up and the hall has been gifted to the Ashburton District Council.

Council chief executive Hamish Riach said members of the society met with the council and they requested it take over ownership of the hall.

“The society has done great work for our community over many years in keeping the sports hall operating, but changes to the law around incorporated societies have led them to offer the facility to council.

“After the property is transferred to council on 31 March, staff will prepare an options analysis for Councillors’ consideration, and this will include the possibility of selling, a potential outcome known and understood by the society.

“We’re conscious there are existing bookings and they will be factored in.”