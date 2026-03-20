Snake the lost penguin released back into the wild

After fattening up for the past month, Snake the rare erect crested penguin found alone and hungry on a Canterbury beach, has been released back into the wild.

Snake was found on Wakanui Beach by Michael Grice from Ashburton on February 13.

Grice snapped a photo, put it on social media to let people know to keep their dogs away, and reported the sighting to the Department of Conservation.

DOC staff took her to Oamaru Penguins, where she was found to be in need of a good feed.

After eating plenty of sprat and anchovies at the penguin centre, Snake went through a moulting and feather growth process which erect crested penguins do each year.

This enabled her to be able to swim again.

On Monday morning, staff released her from the beach at Oamaru.

Science and environmental manager Philippa Agnew said the release went ‘‘very well’’.

‘‘She popped out of the carry cage and wandered straight down to the water’s edge,’’ Agnew said.

‘‘She was keen to get back into the water and swam away.’’

Snake the erect crested penguin on Wakanui Beach. Photo: Desmond Downs / Facebook

Snake will have to paddle about 800km back to the sub-Antarctic Islands.

‘‘She was in great condition so I’m confident she’ll make it back,’’ Agnew said.

Grice was pleased to learn of the happy ending to Snake’s story.

‘‘It’s pretty neat to think a chance encounter all the way up here on Wakanui beach has now got her on her way back to her colony,’’ Grice said.