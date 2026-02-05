Salmon returns to Rakaia

Rakaia School pupil leaders celebrate the return of the salmon. PHOTO: SUSAN SANDYS

Rakaia’s giant salmon is standing higher, shinier and more colourful than ever before.

The statue was reinstalled on Monday at its town centre park on a base pole 45cm taller than it previously had after a seven-week refurbishment.

Now more visible at the increased height to motorists along State Highway 1, the sculpture immediately attracted favourable comments at the park on a hot sunny day.

Mayor Liz McMillan and sculptor Phil Price welcome the installation. PHOTO: ASHBURTON DISTRICT COUNCIL

Mayor Liz McMillan met with the Christchurch sculptor to view the final product.

She admired the fish’s new pearlescent colours of pinks and blues, with soft grey scales, gleaming in the sunshine.

‘‘It looks fantastic. The colours and the details on the scales is beautiful,’’ McMillan said.

Sculptor Phil Price was also happy to see his work back in its home territory and admired how the colours picked up the light and changed depending on what angle they were viewed from.

‘‘That’s got to be the nicest paint job, of the three it’s had,’’ Price said.

The prior two were also done by his studio – the first when he built the fish in 1991, the second by staff in 2006 at a warehouse in Rakaia.

It was satisfying to see a thorough job done this time round, in his Christchurch studio, following the 2006 job which had been ‘‘cheap and cheerful’’.

The scales had been created on that occasion by a ‘‘criss cross of masking tape’’.

‘‘We made a much nicer job of the scales this time,’’ Price said.

Rakaia School pupil leaders were equally impressed on what was their first day of term 1.

‘‘I reckon it will get a lot more visitors,’’ Reece Hardie, 12, said.

‘‘It has a lot more details, more realistic,’’ said Dravyn Hardie, 12.

‘‘It’s definitely better than last time, there’s more details, better painting,’’ Jessie Davidson, 12, said.

‘‘Very shiny,’’ added Temaawe-Jah Barrett, 12.

Cullimore Engineering’s Cameron Gray, left, and Sam Cullimore apply the rust protection paint. PHOTO: SUSAN SANDYS

Principal Mark Ellis was thrilled to see the sculpture return, considering the salmon was a meaningful symbol to the school.

The school’s logo features a salmon, a fish with connections to both the town’s history and its environment.

Ellis explained the Chinook salmon species in the Rakaia River had also seen the school develop a wider connection with the native peoples of America.

The species had originated from the McCloud River in northern California.

And California’s Winneman Wintu people had visited the school in 2024, having seen their salmon diminish and wanting to see how the salmon thrived in the Rakaia River.

Meanwhile, district council staff on site said the reason the sculpture had been put on a higher pole this time round was to stop people being able to reach the tail.

People jumping up to touch the tail had caused damage to it in the past.

The district council has not yet released a final cost for the sculpture refurbishment.

In September, councillors moved to spend up to $297,000 plus GST, with the job ideally being done cheaper due to services in kind.

At least eight companies have provided such services.

The refurbishment was deemed urgent before the sculpture deteriorated to a point where it was uneconomical to repair.

Funds are coming from reserve contributions, meaning it will not affect rates.