Two seriously injured after Ferris wheel fall at Rolling Meadows

Two people were seriously injured after falling from a Ferris wheel at the Rolling Meadows music festival in Christchurch last night, the New Zealand Herald is reporting.

The Herald reported Hato Hone St John as saying two men were taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition, after falling at about 2.10am on one of the final rides of the night.

It had been reported the incident involved three men who were swinging the bucket they were in, and were told to stop immediately.

As the operator began stopping the ride to unload occupants, the bucket the men had made swing tipped, and they fell out, Event Hire director Phil Anderson was quoted as saying.

It was reported WorkSafe had been notified of the incident and a full technical review of the equipment would be carried out by an independent engineer.