Police wrap up drink-driving crackdown

Police have completed 14,169 roadside tests during a major drink driving operation across Christchurch that saw 32 excess breath alcohol readings, three vehicles impounded, and a fleeing driver captured.

The operation from December 10 to 24 was undertaken by the Christchurch Police’s Impairment Prevention Team, which ran 86 checkpoints across the city, North Canterbury and Selwyn.

Senior Sergeant Mike Jones said the operation "sends a clear message – if you’re driving, expect to be stopped and breath tested".

“The testing that we conducted over the period showed a significant reduction in excess breath alcohol on our roads compared to the rest 2025, which is a positive sign moving into the new year.

“Our sole focus is making sure people are fit to be on the roads – we want everyone to get to where they’re going this year.

“If you’ve been drinking before you get behind the wheel, expect to face the consequences.”

Jones said police are just getting started.

“The public can expect to see more Police and more checkpoints this year.

“We’re asking people to make good decisions and not put their community in danger.

“Your decision-making changes every time you have another drink, so make your plans to get home in advance, and don’t risk changing your life, or someone else’s, forever,” he says.