Robots set to take over library

Photo: CCC

Young people in Christchurch will have a chance to learn about the future of robotics and artificial intelligence next week.

Robot Week will run from January 12-18 at the Shirley Library, and include 17 programmes, such as robot-themed puppet story sessions, scavenger hunts, technology van experience, and talks to learn more about AI.

Head of libraries and information Erica Rankin said the week is a fun and engaging way for people of all ages to learn more about robots and technology.

"Robots have long been something that fascinate children and older people alike.

"As the use of artificial intelligence has increased, things that were once science fiction have become part of our everyday lives – sometimes without us even being aware of it.

"We’ve collaborated with Associate Professor Kathryn MacCallum from the Faculty of Education and Associate Professor Yilei Zhang from the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Canterbury to put together some really captivating programmes to help people engage with and critically think about AI and navigating its influence on our lives."

The programmes are for varying ages, with some requiring bookings, while others are open to whoever turns up on the day.

Check out the Christchurch libraries website to see what different activities are going on at the city’s network of libraries.

"Our libraries are so much more than just a place to read books. We are here to help people connect, inspire discovery and enrich our communities."

Robot Week at Shirley Library - Intelligent Robots and Their Applications

Special information: Basic computer skills helpful. No coding experience needed

Ages: 9-18 years old

Cost: $FREE

Bookings Required: Book online here - From Thursday 27 November, 7pm

Spots are limited, so please consider your availability before making a booking.

If you are unable to attend, kindly cancel your booking as early as possible to allow others on the waiting list to register.

Robot Colouring Competition

This colouring competition is designed for participants aged 5 or above, offering a fun and creative activity during the holiday break. You can work at your own pace, as long as your entry is submitted to Shirley Library on time.

To enter, collect a Robot Week colouring sheet at Shirley library or download and print one using one of the links below. Colour your picture, write your contact details on the back of your entry, and return it to Shirley library by 3pm, Sunday 18 January 2026. Winners will be notified by Friday, 6 February 2026.

Robot colouring Sheet1

Robot colouring sheet2

Robot colouring sheet3

Robot colouring sheet4