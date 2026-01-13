Man sought in relation to Sydenham arson investigation

Police investigating an arson in Sydenham in December are seeking information from the public about this man. Photo: Police

Christchurch police have released photos of a man they think can help with an arson investigation.

Emergency services were called to the fire at a commercial premises on Pilgrim Pl, Sydenham, at 3.30am on December 23.

Detective Sergeant Luke Vaughan said police believe the man had useful information about the incident.

Do you know this man? Photo: Police

“We believe he has information that could assist with our investigations, and we’d like to speak with him.

“We’re also interested in hearing from anybody who was in Pilgrim Place around 3:30am, or anybody with CCTV footage that we have not already spoken to.”

If you have information, call the police on 105 or make a report at police.govt.nz/use-105 and reference file number 251223/0362.

-Allied Media