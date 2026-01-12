Do not approach this wanted man

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of David John Te’o. Photo: NZ Police

Police are seeking information on a wanted man recently believed to have been in Christchurch before travelling south.

Police said they were looking for David John Te’o, 38, who has a warrant for his arrest.

Te'o was of a solid build, 178cm tall, and was believed to have been travelling between Wellington, Nelson and Christchurch before heading south.

He should not be approached, police said.

It comes a few days after a manhunt for another wanted man, involving armed officers and road spikes, in Dunedin last week.

Police have appealed for information on the whereabouts of Caleb Lynn, wanted over aggravated robbery and other alleged offences.

Lynn remains at large.

Anyone with information on Te'o should contact police on 111, or online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking update report, or by calling 105, using reference number 251204/0802.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.