Thousands of fans across the world tune into his Jim's kite channel

Jim Nicholls was "a young man of 69" when he started flying kites at a Christchurch beach.

Now, 16 years on, the 85-year-old is one of New Zealand's hottest influencers with thousands of fans tuning into his YouTube channel.

A kite day at New Brighton beach hooked him in, Nicholls told Summer Weekends.

“I turned up and saw these wonderful things in the sky, somebody was selling kites. And I thought, 'oh, I want to do that'."

The Parklands resident has attended all but one Kite Day since he started flying and has amassed a wide array of kites.

“So, I bought a kite, put it up in the air, and I was hooked. I haven't stopped since.”

Jim Nicholls with a giant rokkaku kite. Photo: Jim Nicholls

As he became more engrossed, he discovered there was very little information out there about kite flying so started his own YouTube channel.

“I was so disappointed with the information that was available about kites. There was nothing. Kite companies were doing nothing to promote their kites."

Soon his kite flying videos started to take off.

He now has 12,900 subscribers and has uploaded 2300 videos to his channel.

“The first videos I made, I just put up a short video of each of the kites, firstly, without any commentary at all. And then I started putting captions to give a bit of information about them.

“And a little while after that, I started thinking, well, people might like to see more than just a single kite. So, when I went to the beach and put up a few kites, I'd take a video of that display and put that up. And that's what I mostly do these days.”

Any kite is a good kite if it flies well, he says.

“People don't seem to realise that you can buy a kite for $10 that'll fly well, and you can have a lot of fun with it.”

But, he says, “almost nobody” flies kites anymore.

“We have over 400,000 people in Christchurch, and there are, I think, three of us who fly kites fairly regularly out of 400,000 people. It's a very minority interest.

“But when we have our annual kite day, which is coming up on the 24th of this month, we get thousands of people come down to the beach.”

As interest in the hobby declines so do the places would-be fliers can buy kites, he says, with very few outlets remaining in New Zealand.

“It used to be that places like Farmers sold kites in their toy section. But they don't anymore because there's no demand. So finding a kite is quite a difficult thing. You have to go online.”

Jim Nicholls. Photo: Newsline

But avoid the $2 bargain shops, he says.

“You might find a kite, and it's probably plastic, and even if it's not, it's not going to last five minutes in a strong breeze.”

If you want to give kite-flying a go, start simple, he advises.

“Don't go for anything too fancy. Get something simple like a nice Delta kite.

“People, when they think of kites, usually think of diamond kites because of Charlie Brown and the cartoons, and his diamond kite. But they're not the easiest kites to fly.”

Kite Day 2026 will be held on Saturday, January 24, from noon to 4pm. Photo: CCC

Bigger kites also fly better than small kites, he says.

“Get something of a reasonable quality and just get out there and fly. You need a fairly smooth wind, don't fly next to any trees or buildings.

“Get the wind behind your back. Put the kite in the air. Let it go up and just glory in the miracle of flight.”

Nicholls achieved his personal kite-flying record in May 2017, when he flew over 50 smiley kites on New Brighton beach to celebrate his 1000th YouTube kite video.

