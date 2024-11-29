Jim's in his element at Kite Day on New Brighton beach

Jim Nicholls. Photo: Newsline

A quiet hero of Christchurch's annual kite-flying day, Jim Nicholls, will return to New Brighton beach again to delight crowds at the February 1 event.

The 84-year-old kite-flying enthusiast and YouTuber said ever since he started flying about 15 years ago, he has encouraged others to do the same.

“To understand the pleasure that kites can provide, you need to actually experience it, so I encourage as many people as possible to bring a kite and join with other fliers – it’s a lot of fun,” Jim said.

“Unlike some kite festivals, which are merely spectator events, Kite Day is open to participation by anyone. I enjoy seeing people, especially children, who don’t usually fly kites taking part and having a lot of fun,” said Jim.

The Parklands resident has attended all but one Kite Day since he started flying, and has amassed a wide array of kites.

“On Kite Day I try to fly kites that appeal to children, as it’s really their day, I feel. I’ve flown SpongeBob, Mickey Mouse, teddy bears, and various cartoon and game characters, as well as other colourful and attractive kites, including large octopus and other sea creatures,” he said.

With the ability to fly large groups of kites all at once, Jim puts on a spectacularly colourful show.

“What kites actually get flown depends a lot on the wind conditions. Last Kite Day was probably the best we’ve ever had, with sunshine and a steady easterly breeze all day.”

Great weather conditions also assisted Jim in achieving his personal kite-flying record in May 2017, when he flew over 50 smiley kites on New Brighton beach to celebrate his 1000th YouTube kite video.

“It was fun until the time came to pack them all away,” he says.

Jim’s channel has more than 11,000 subscribers, about 7 million views and is watched by people around the world.

“I have made many overseas friends because of it.”

Kite Day is a free event for all ages, with entertainment hosted by The Hits, including a sandcastle competition.

Food trucks and a kite shop will also be onsite at the event hub.