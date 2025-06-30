Warning to look out for 'commercially produced' fake bank notes

Canterbury police are warning people to be extra wary of fake bank notes after they noticed an increased number of them doing the rounds.

"Police’s Forensic Services section have become aware of fake $50 and $100 notes in circulation across New Zealand," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

"It is believed these have been commercially produced.

"These fake notes are generally noticeably thicker, stiffer and shinier than genuine bank notes.

"Anybody who finds a fake bank note should report it to police as soon as possible.

"Knowingly passing on fake bank notes is a serious offence.

"Possession of forged bank notes can be punishable by up to seven years in prison, or up to 10 for using one."

