7.7kg of synthetic cannabis seized during major Canterbury drug bust

Bags of synthetic cannabis were seized by police. Photo: Police

Three people have been arrested after a major police operation in Christchurch on Wednesday morning targeting the manufacture and supply of synthetic cannabis.

Detective Sergeant Brad Grainger from Canterbury’s organised crime team said synthetic cannabis, cash, and ammunition was seized following five search warrants.

He said the operation was undertaken to address "an increase in the manufacture and supply of synthetic cannabis across the district over the last month".

In today’s warrants, police located one firearm, significant cash, imitation firearms, 50 rounds of ammunition and 7.7 kg of packaged synthetic cannabis – estimated to have a $200,000 street value.

"Synthetic cannabis has been the most lethal form of illicit substances in New Zealand in recent years, having been implicated in at least 70 deaths."

Some of the cash seized following five search warrants in Christchurch this morning. Photo: Police

Grainger says the Christchurch Community Beat Team has been hearing about issues related to synthetic cannabis use from retail staff and people sleeping rough.

“Although this is not a top-of-the-line ‘sexy’ drug, the significant increase in the supply of synthetic cannabis lately has affected retail offending and disorderly behaviour,” Grainger says.

“It appears to have added to crime and disorder reported by local business leaders in the Christchurch area.

“We’re pleased to have these people before the court, but we won’t stop there, we continue to investigate so our communities can be safe and feel safe.”

A motorbike was among the possessions seized "as suspected assets from criminal offending". Photo: Police

A 51-year-old man was arrested on charges of supplying a non-approved psychoactive substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm, and was due to appear in Christchurch District Court today.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on charges of supplying a non-approved psychoactive substance, money laundering, and unlawful possession of ammunition and was due to appear in Christchurch District Court today.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on charges of possessing a non-approved psychoactive product for supply, and for selling a non-approved psychoactive product, and is due to appear in Christchurch District Court September 5.

Further charges are likely, Grainger said.