British disco queen heading to Chch

British popstar Sophie Ellis-Bextor will serve her glossy disco pop up to fans in Christchurch in February.

Ellis-Bextor will play at Christchurch's James Hay Theatre on February 4, 2026, after her show at the Waikato Regional Theatre in Hamilton on February 3.

British chart-topper Sophie Ellis-Bextor. Photo: Supplied

The singer emerged in the 2000s with dance pop hits including 'Get Over You' and 'Take Me Home'.

She made a pop culture resurgence in 2023 after 'Murder on the Dancefloor' featured in cult film Saltburn, and was covered by Royel Otis.

Presale tickets go on sale 21 November, ahead of general release on 24 November at 1pm via livenation.co.nz.