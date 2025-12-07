Heartbreak after strong season for Southern Hoiho

Lillian Dart of the Southern Hoiho and Marena Whittle of the Mainland Pouākai come face to face in a match played at the Edgar Centre earlier this season. File photo: Peter McIntosh

Bree Hall lined it up and nailed it with less than one minute on the clock.

The Southern Hoiho had ground their way back – having earlier been down by 14 points – and trailed 90-84 with minutes to spare in the Tauihi semifinal.

But the Mainland Pouākai banged down a three when her side needed it most to extend to a nine-point lead.

And with 40 seconds on the clock, Hall banked one off the glass – and picked up the foul – as she screamed at the crowd with a finals berth all but put to bed.

It was the dagger that helped the Pouākai to a 99-92 victory against the Hoiho this afternoon.

The Pouākai will host the Whai, after they beat the Tokomanawa Queens 82-76, in the final next Sunday as the Whai look to defend their title.

It was a gutting end for the Hoiho, who have had a really strong season and can look back on 2025 with pride.

Claire Jacobs and Taylah Simmons were immense with 21 points each and Paige Bradley had 11 assists.

Hall finished on 20 points – her highest tally this season – while Marena Whittle had a double of 26 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hoiho went on a 7-0 lead to open before Whittle added two free throws to get the Pouākai on the board.

Jacobs was the dominant hand for the Hoiho and Bradley found Bec Pizzey in the paint for a nice touch.

The point guard then dished off a no-look pass to Taylah Simmons on the run for the Hoiho to lead 13-6.

The Pouākai started to get on a roll and closed the gap to two. But a Lil Dart special – a three – pulled the Hoiho away.

Samara Gallaher added one from the stripe to give the Hoiho a 27-26 lead at the break.

Zoe Richards smacked down a three and then had a clutch steal on transition.

McKenna Dale started to have a big influence off the bench to give the home side their first lead.

The Hoiho spotted the mismatch on Jessie Edwards, allowing her space in the paint. She sent it wide to Pizzey, who nailed it from the corner.

It was a tough battle through the second quarter.

Young Ava Jones nailed a triple for the Pouākai as things started to fall the way of the home side.

Morgan Yaeger tipped the ball away from the Hoiho on transition and Taylor Miksell added another beyond the arc for the Pouākai to lead 53-42 at halftime

As the Pouākai started to pull away, Bradley nailed her first points to open the third.

Whittle just kept banging for threes as the Pouākai extended to a 14-point lead.

The pace and intensity lifted and the Hoiho had to hold strong to withstand the Pouākai onslaught.

A Taylah Simmons jumper helped settle the Hoiho, they locked in defensively and another Simmons jumper cut the Pouākai lead to 67-61.

Dart nailed a three on the buzzer for the Hoiho to win the quarter 26-21 and trail 74-68 at the break.

The Pouākai had the better of the opening of the fourth to lead 80-68.

Dart came up with a huge block on Dale and Simmons kept the scoreboard ticking.

Trailing 89-81, Dart drained another triple to close the gap 89-84 with two minutes to go.