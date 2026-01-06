Creative dream for derelict stables site

A community initiative is looking to restore the Lyttelton Borough Council Stables to its former glory by turning it into a haven for local artists. Photo: Supplied

A plan to turn an abandoned historic building into a haven for artists is taking shape.

Te Puna Auaha Trust chair Paul Dietsche and conservation architect Tony Ussher want to transform the derelict former Lyttelton Borough Council Stables on Donald St, Lyttelton, into a functional creative hub for artists, musicians, designers and community groups.

“For Lyttelton, with such a strong arts community, I think it’s a really easy fit,” Dietsche said.

“If we can get that space up and running, then we can get some really talented people in there doing some amazing things.”

Dietsche said the idea came after repeatedly seeing Facebook posts from local artists searching for workspace.

"I’ve been looking at that building for quite a while and saying, ‘wouldn’t it be amazing if something was done with it’.”

The heritage building, built in 1914, was severely damaged in the 2011 earthquakes and became unsafe to occupy. It has remained empty and unused since.

Last year, the city council tasked its development agency ChristchurchNZ with finding a way to repair and reuse the stables and develop the site.

Paul Dietsche.

At a Te Pataka o Rakaihautu Banks Peninsula Community Board meeting in August 2024, ChristchurchNZ development partnership manager Amanda Healy outlined a range of possibilities for the site, including hospitality outlets, visitor accommodation, an entertainment venue, community spaces and terraced housing.

However, a ChristchurchNZ spokesperson confirmed last week the agency has not worked on the project for the past year.

Dietsche said he does not think the agency’s plan would be a good fit for Lyttelton.

“It all sounds very nice, but who’s going to be able to afford to be in there?

“Is it going to be actual local artists or is it just going to be too expensive.

“If we, as a community, don't get into it and activate it, then it's probably going to be something that isn't necessarily a good fit,” he said.

Dietsche and Ussher presented their proposal to the community board on Monday last week, seeking support for the plan.

Said board chair Lyn Leslie: “It’s early days, but it’s a fantastic community initiative.”

She asked city council staff to determine if any remaining funds from the 2013 Lyttelton Master Plan could be used for the project.

Dietsche has requested the city council carry out basic remediation on the building and provide a full geotechnical report on the site.

The next step is to file an online expression of interest in the stables site with the city council, followed by a detailed proposal with estimated costs.

If the project progresses, Dietsche is confident funding can be found, suggesting a model similar to the community-led rebuild of the Governors Bay jetty could be used.

The development would also house Lyttel Creators Space, a youth initiative led by Dietsche and Lyttelton Harbour Business Association chair Sabrina Saunders.

It aims to equip young people aged 15-25 who are not pursuing tertiary education with life skills, mentorship and clear career pathways.

“It will give young people an opportunity,” Dietsche said.

“Those who are not able to go on to university, or if high school wasn’t really for them – they still have the abilities but don’t have the tools to activate them.”

Dietsche and Ussher have spent the past two years engaging with local creatives, who are enthusiastic about having a centralised workspace.

“There’s a lot of momentum and the timing just seems to be right for this sort of project,” Dietsche said.

The Seafarers’ Centre has also expressed interest in using the stables site.

A temporary portacabin on Norwich Quay has served as the Seafarers’ Centre since 2015, after its original building suffered earthquake damage.

Centre chaplain John McLister said the current facility is no longer adequate, with about 350 people visiting each month.

“(The city council) owns a port, and one of the vital services seafarers need when arriving in this port is a Seafarers’ Centre,” he said.