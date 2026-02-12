Home soil and high stakes as Crankworx rolls into town

Seth Stylie grabs some big air during his preparations for next week’s Crankworx event. PHOTO: MIKHAIL HUGGINS

Seth Stylie is preparing for one of the biggest challenges of his career – competing against some of the world’s best mountain bikers on his home patch.

Christchurch Adventure Park will host the opening round of the Crankworx Downhill Series next Thursday, with an expanded lineup stacked with up-and-coming riders alongside established international stars.

The 19-year-old will line up against the best in the world in the elite men’s ‘Redemption’ downhill race and is especially looking forward to competing against French world champion Loïc Bruni.

“I’ve been looking up to him since I was little – for as long as I can remember.”

Seth Stylie is set to line up against the world’s best in the Elite men’s downhill in the opening round of the Crankworx Downhill Series at Christchurch Adventure Park. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Bruni, 30, boasts an impressive career, with five world championships, 21 World Cup titles, 36 race wins and 75 podium finishes.

“I’ve been at some meetings where he’s competed, but never in the same race. It’s definitely a first, and I’m looking forward to it,” Stylie said.

He has competed at every New Zealand leg of the Crankworx tour, including the inaugural event in Rotorua in 2015, where he won his first downhill race.

Stylie began his cycling career racing BMX at tracks in Auckland before switching to mountain biking at 14. Since then, he has been a regular on the New Zealand downhill scene, racking up strong results along the way.

“It’s hard to explain, but it’s a feeling I could never really give up,” Stylie said.

“When you’re just throwing yourself down a hill, everything else slows down around you. You’re fully in the moment, you can’t think about anything else.”

Stylie and his family moved to Christchurch three years ago to help advance his cycling career.

“In Christchurch, it’s much easier to access mountain bike tracks to train on.”

Loïc Bruni. Photo: Red Bull

For the past year, Stylie has worked at the adventure park as a mechanic and retail shop worker.

He is hoping that inside knowledge of the venue will give him an edge on race day, particularly on the challenging ‘Redemption’ downhill track.

“It’s like a track of two halves. It’s got all the technical stuff at the top with trees, rocks and roots and then a flat out motorway with a bit of a sprint at the end with some big jumps along the way.”

Stylie said mountain bike racing was largely a solo sport.

“There’s no real head-to-head competition because we’re all racing against the clock so it’s much friendlier, more easy-going.”

While things are serious during racing, he said there is still room for light-hearted moments.

“Whether it’s someone missing a corner or going into a bush or tumbling down the hill, it’s pretty funny to watch because we’ve all done it. Maybe not for the person who’s in that moment though.”

Stylie’s long-term goal is to make a professional team and race on the World Cup circuit. For now, however, he is focused on enjoying the journey.

“I don’t mind if I race for the next 10 years and come out with a flat zero dollars. These experiences you just can’t buy.”

After Christchurch, the tour moves on to Rotorua in March before wrapping up in Canada in September.