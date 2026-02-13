Information sought about disgraced ex-priest with history of sexual offending

Fr Rowan Donoghue outside the Christchurch District Court last month. Photo: Nathan McKinnon / RNZ

Police are appealing for anyone with information regarding a former priest convicted of historical sexual offending to come forward.

It comes after RNZ was approached by former pupils of St Patrick's Silverstream with concerns about former priest Rowan Donoghue.

RNZ earlier revealed Donoghue had admitted six charges including indecent assault on a boy aged 12-16, indecent assault on a boy 16 and over and sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection. He is awaiting sentencing.

The offending related to four boys who were boarding at St Bede's College in Christchurch between 1996 and 2000.

Before he was at St Bede's College, Donoghue worked at St Patrick's Silverstream in Wellington between 1982 to 1992.

In a statement to RNZ Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons said police were appealing for anyone with information on offending by Donoghue to come forward.

A suppression order on Donoghue's guilty plea was lifted last month.

"Following the lifting of all suppression, Police have been made aware that former students of Wellington school St. Patrick's College Silverstream, have alleged similar offending by Father Donoghue," Simmons said.

"We know it can be incredibly difficult and at times distressing to talk about these matters, but we would like to reassure any victims of offending that we will take them seriously.

"Police has a number of officers and detectives dedicated to these cases, and we provide a safe space to report offending in confidence."

St Patrick's Silverstream rector Rob Ferreira earlier told RNZ the school had not been made aware of any allegations of abuse in care while Fr Donoghue worked at the school between 1982 to 1992.

"We have not had any inquiries from the police either.

"We operate according to clearly set out guidelines and best practice and you should note that our primary concern is the wellbeing of our students. Given that - our protection of the privacy and any other rights of survivors of abuse and other individuals would be paramount."

He said the school had informed the community that Donoghue's name suppression had lifted.

He was also on the college staff at St Patrick's College Wellington from 2003 to 2007.

RNZ earlier revealed that Donoghue admitted sexual abuse to leaders of his religious order, the Society of Mary, in 2007. However, he was unable to identify the anonymous complainant and instead of notifying police, the order sent him to Australia for a six month-programme that provided "professional risk assessment and therapy" for people accused of sexual abuse.

St Bede's College rector Jon McDowall told RNZ it was brought to his attention by police in recent weeks that the college had previously been notified of concerns relating to Donoghue.

"On learning this, I immediately took steps to establish clearly what was known by the school, when it was known, and how it was handled. I was not in this role at the time, and records from that period are limited. This work is ongoing; I am committed to gaining as much clarity as possible and doing so with care and integrity.

"I will say again, if there was inaction, and any failure to respond appropriately, then I am appalled. My thoughts remain with the victims and survivors who continue to live with the impact of this harm."

A Society of Mary spokesperson has also confirmed that while Donoghue could not identify the complainant in 2007, he was "certain" they were from St Bede's College.

"No year was specified, but he was at St Bede's from 1993-2000, The Society of Mary leader at the time advised schools with which Donoghue had been associated that he had been withdrawn from ministry."

The spokesperson said two schools were told of the allegations.

"Our records show that the schools were told that Donoghue was withdrawn from ministry immediately. To the best of our knowledge, and cognisant of the policy and practice of the SM leadership at the time, we are confident the reason would have been made very clear."

The spokesperson said the Society was not aware of the allegations to which Dongohue pleaded guilty until police laid charges.

"At the time of the initial complaint the Society made strenuous efforts over many months to encourage the complainant to contact the Police.

"As reported by RNZ previously, our first thoughts have always been with Donoghue's victims and their families. We deeply regret the hurt and harm caused. We extend our sincere apologies to them, and will seek to provide appropriate support when they decide the time is right."

Anyone with any information about Donoghue or who would like to report similar offending, is asked to contact police.

Where to get help:

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.