Victim nabs stolen tools back from burglar

A quick-thinking member of the public led police to a burglar after spotting their own stolen tools on Facebook Marketplace.

Acting Superintendent Ash Tabb said they arranged to meet the seller and viewed the tools which were reported stolen in January.

After seeing the engraving they made, the victim knew the tools were theirs.

As they left, they snapped a picture of the offender to pass onto police.

"Police executed a search warrant on the property and located the tools, returning them to the victim," Tabb said.

"A further three bags and crate of tools were seized for officers to evaluate whether they were stolen.

"A firearm was also located and seized from the roof space.

"A 33-year-old man will appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow on a range of charges including receiving stolen property, unlawfully possessing a firearm, and drugs charges.

"Police will continue to investigate to determine whether the seized items have been reported stolen."