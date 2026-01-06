Person trapped under car in driveway was an elderly man who 'lived alone'

A helicopter was sent to Pembroke Park. PHOTO: EVIE SINCLAIR

A man who died after being trapped under a vehicle in his driveway in Wānaka was elderly and living alone.

Emergency services were called to the property in Roche St mid-morning yesterday.

The man died at the scene.

A person close to the man told the Otago Daily Times he was in his late 70s or early 80s, lived alone and had family living locally.

It was not known how he became trapped under his vehicle, and no other people were involved.

Part of the street remained closed while a scene examination was completed yesterday.

It had since reopened.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said it responded with two trucks.

"We had an indication of a patient trapped underneath a vehicle. We have extricated the person out from underneath the vehicle."

Crews assisted paramedics at the scene, she said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said two ambulances, one operations manager and a helicopter were sent.

The helicopter with paramedics landed at Pembroke Park, but was not needed.

Police also attended.