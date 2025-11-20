Two arrested after police officer attacked at airport

Christchurch Airport. Photo: Getty Images

Two people have been charged after a police officer was allegedly attacked at Christchurch Airport early on Thursday morning.

Police said the officer approached two people "behaving in a disorderly manner" at the airport about 1.50am.

One of them then allegedly struck the officer in the face.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Thursday, charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, while a 24-year-old woman was due in court on November 26, charged with obstruction.

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance to the incident and the officer was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.