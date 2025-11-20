Merv's big challenge to set world record

Merv Grewar with personal trainer Angus McKenzie-Heard. Photo: Givealittle

Eighty-nine-year-old Cantabrian Merv Grewar is planning to break a world record.

He is training four days a week to claim the world record for the 100m indoor row in the 90-plus age category.

He has to beat 20.5 seconds

Merv already holds the New Zealand record for the 85–89 age group - which he claimed at the 2022 South Island Masters.

But now he is rowing, not just for himself, but for a cause with a personal connection.

The attempt is set to happen four days after his 90th birthday, on the date of his wedding anniversary to his late wife Colleen. He aims to raise money for Dementia Canterbury in memory of her.

She had Alzheimer’s and passed in November 2022. The couple were married for about 63 years.

Merv said the world record attempt followed an earlier plan a couple of years ago to set a world record in track cycling.

However, a bike crash in Invercargill resulted in a ‘‘buggared’’ hip and ended his cycling days, he said.

He still has difficulty getting his leg over a bike frame.

Merv, who is also a jazz drummer, was once a long-time swim tutor and former navy radio operator.

He met personal trainer Angus McKenzie-Heard at an Ashburton gym about five years ago.

Since then, McKenzie-Heard had set up a training regime for Merv with a personalised four-day Fit 4 Life fitness programme.

It includes a workout app, resistance and strength training and rowing on the erg.

The erg had since been a lifesaver.

‘‘It’s good. because it’s an all-over body workout, using everything,’’ Merv said.

PHOTO: TONI WILLIAMS

There was also a sensible diet of meat, especially fish, with vegetables and plenty of fruit.

McKenzie-Heard said prior to Merv’s cycling accident, he had been biking since he was 11.

He said it had likely contributed to Merv’s good physical fitness in his late 80s.

At the record attempt, Merv will use a concept 2 machine, have his age and weight verified and two hours before he be officially weighed in.

He will then have three attempts from a ‘standing start’ to row 100 metres in under 20.5 seconds to break the record.

McKenzie-Heard said cardiovascular strength training had improved Merv’s upper and lower system so his muscles kicked in and worked faster on the erg machine.

It would help his world record attempt.

Two invited guests will start the first two attempts, and McKenzie-Heard will start the final attempt.

There will be a 30-minute rest between each.

McKenzie-Heard said Dementia Canterbury was the third charity cause this year supported by the crew at Fit 4 Life following fundraising efforts for Cancer Society and Pink Ribbon.

Merv's blog on his record attempt said his decision to raise money for the one-in-16 people who have, or would get, dementia/Alzheimer’s stemmed from the struggles he had as a caregiver and then the valuable support he and Colleen received from the organisation in those latter years.

Merv has been awarded numerous accolades in his life. On the West Coast he won the 2017 New Zealander of the Year Local Hero Award for Aquatics and was given a Westland District Council Civic Award.

■ Merv’s record attempt is at Fit 4 Life studio, Harrison St, Ashburton, on December 6 at 3pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend. Support Merv’s cause via Givealittle.