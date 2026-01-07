Search for missing tramper comes to a tragic end

Connor Purvis had intended to climb Mt Huxley on December 30. PHOTOS: NZ POLICE

Searchers looking for missing man Connor Purvis have located a body high on the southern side of Mt Huxley.

"While formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be the missing 20-year-old who intended to climb Mount Huxley late last month," Otago Coastal Search and Rescue Coordinator Sergeant Matt Sheat said.

"This was hard work, in a remote, rugged and high-risk environment."

Police were grateful to Mr Purvis's friends and family for their input and assistance with the search.

"Our thoughts and sympathies go out to them during this difficult time."

Mr Purvis, who worked at Dunedin shop Bike House, was a cornet player in the Kaikorai Metropolitan Brass.

The former Otago Boys’ High School student was described by a friend as "a really friendly guy" who frequently goes tramping.

Otago Boys’ rector Richard Hall told the ODT yesterday Mr Purvis was a "really nice kid" and well-respected in the school’s community.

"[Connor] participated in school life in a variety of ways and was a strong academic achiever."

Mr Hall said Mr Purvis was known to be a keen outdoorsman and a expert climber.

Sgt Sheat thanked everyone who helped in the search efforts, including multiple local volunteers and search teams such as the Omarama volunteer fire brigade, also members of the public who reported information to help us understand our search area.

"It’s been a long, tough week for all involved.

"This has been a true team effort and the good people of Omarama and Mackenzie have been providing incredible support to the search teams."

Federated Mountain Clubs president Megan Dimozantos described the terrain as "pretty rugged and wild".

"The South Huxley track that goes down to the Biv hasn’t been cleared or cut in quite a while and there’s a lot of windfall on it, so there’s places that you can accidentally end up off track there.

It has been a torrid period for mountaineers in the Southern Alps.

In late December, Police Search and Rescue recovered the bodies of two climbers from Fiordland National Park; one of the deceased was an Australian citizen and the other was a dual citizen of New Zealand and Canada living in Australia.

Just before Christmas, police confirmed two other missing climbers at Aoraki/Mt Cook were likely dead.

On November 24, IFMGA-qualified guide Thomas Vialletet and his American client Kellam Conover lost their lives while attempting to traverse Aoraki/Mt Cook.