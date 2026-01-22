Aggravated robbery reported at Moorhouse Ave business

Police were called after two armed people threatened staff at a Christchurch commercial premises early on Thursday morning.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to the commercial property on Moorhouse Ave about 1.30am after reports of an aggravated robbery.

The pair threatened the staff members with weapons. Inquiries into the incident were ongoing, the spokesperson said.

They took a number of items, then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later.

