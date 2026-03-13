Still time to enter the FreshChoice City2Surf

PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

It’s not too late to enter the FreshChoice City2Surf on Sunday.

Online entries at will be accepted at city2surf.co.nz until Saturday, and participants can also sign up on the day.

Runners and walkers can choose between the traditional 12km course from Latimer Square or the 6km option from Porritt Park, Wainoni.

Both routes follow the scenic City to Sea Pathway along the Avon River, finishing at Rawhiti Domain in New Brighton.

The 12km run starts at 9am, with the 6km event following at 9.45am. The prizegiving is scheduled for noon at the domain. Adult entries cost $50, children aged five to 11 are $20, and under-fives can take part for free. On-the-day entries are $60.

Bibs for online entrants can be collected from the new Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre, inside the Moorhouse Ave entrance, on Thursday and Friday from 10am-6pm and Saturday from 9am-5pm.

Free bus transport will be available for participants between the finish line and each start line upon showing their bib.

City2Surf manager Steve McCaughan said the course is packed with entertainment and activities to ensure everyone has a fun experience.

“Plus all participants will receive a finisher’s medal and a free Celsius drink.”

The City2Surf is partnering with Hato Hone St John as its official charity, raising funds to support frontline crews responding to medical emergencies.