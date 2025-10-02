It's time to enter the FreshChoice City2Surf

Photo: File image

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken part in the FreshChoice City2Surf over the decades - from those aiming to be first across the line to those who simply want to be part of Canterbury’s most iconic fun run.

And now it is rolling into the time of the year when The Star’s iconic and timeless event is on the horizon.

Team and individual entries for the FreshChoice City2Surf on Sunday, March 15, are now open at city2surf.co.nz.

Allied Media regional manager Steve McCaughan is expecting the event to be even bigger in 2026 than this year’s run in March.

“It was a fantastic day, and the weather played its part as we see every year.” McCaughan said.

“It’s just amazing to see the turnout year after year; mums and dads with their kids, corporate teams and groups of friends, and those who want to dress up for the occasion,” McCaughan said.

Photo: File image

There are two distances to choose from – the classic 12km starting at 9am from Latimer square, or the 6km starting from Porritt Park.

Both routes traverse the Ōtākaro/Avon River along the City to Sea pathway and finish at Rawhiti Domain.

Hato Hone St John is the supporting charity for the 2026 run.

Entrants can also support a charity of their choice through the Grassrootz.com online fundraising platform.

Adult entries are $50, children (5 to 11) $20 and under 5s are free, with multiple charities benefitting from the 2026 fun run.

Walk or run the FreshChoice City2Surf on March 15, 2026, and you will be in to win some great prizes and support

Hato Hato St John