Sensory feast planned for Selwyn Diwali Festival

Saturday, November 1, will see the ever-popular Selwyn Diwali Festival return to Lincoln Domain.

Thousands of people are expected to attend this bustling, sensory and colourful cultural event.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

The free event is a vibrant, family-friendly, multi-cultural event, where all are welcome.

The action-packed schedule includes live music and dance, showstopping performances, mouth-watering food, arts, crafts and more, wrapped up with a stunning fireworks finale from 8.45pm.

With so much to fit in, the festival starts an hour earlier this year. From 3pm, cultural activities and workshops include henna art, saree draping, rangoli, diya painting and more. Kids are welcome to participate, alongside the face-painting, bouncy castle, games and rides.

Exhilarating stage performances will start from 4pm, with over 40 live performances of Indian and multi-cultural music and dance.

Enjoy everything from graceful traditional folk dances to high-energy Bollywood numbers, plus live music and instrumental acts. Bring rugs and chairs to settle in and enjoy the spectacle.

You’ll find a diverse range of market stalls featuring unique treasures, including traditional costumes, beauty products and jewellery.

It’s the perfect opportunity to pick up some interesting and unusual Christmas gifts, or to treat yourself.

There is also a useful selection of information, business and trade stalls, covering core needs from community support organisations, to home, insurance, financial and real estate.

In a highlight of the festival for many, sample your way through the tantalising food stalls, including Indian street foods, curries, desserts and sweets.

And don’t miss the spectacular fireworks display from 8.45pm, lighting up the night sky in a fitting and magical ending to the evening.

In another new development for this year, Selwyn Diwali is taking a big step toward becoming a zero-waste event, working with sustainability experts Without Waste. This is just one more aspect to celebrate at this major community event and highlight of the Selwyn calendar.