'Something has to be done': Complaints about dangerous 'overgrown roundabout'

The overgrown roundabout obscures this Holden Captiva (inset) before it rounds the bend. PHOTOS: DYLAN SMITS

This busy Christchurch roundabout carries 10,100 vehicles a day, from heavy transport trucks to commuters.

But many motorists say the overgrown vegetation in the middle of the Halswell Junction Rd and Springs Rd roundabout is a danger – and a potential fire risk.

Dozens have complained to Halswell Ward city councillor Andrei Moore. His frustration is clear.

“It’s an overgrown roundabout. I don't really want to be spending endless time on it, but something has to be done,” Moore told The Star.

"You also end up in this difficult grey area. Is the maintenance about safety or is it aesthetic?”

The overgrown roundabout is a key junction between Wigram, Hornby, Halswell and Prebbleton.

But aesthetics are no longer a Government priority. The vegetation is not being maintained to its previous standard by the New Zealand Transport Agency due to changes to maintenance budgets made by the Government.

The Government Policy Statement on Land Transport 2024 restricted budgets which paid for aesthetic maintenance in order to focus resources on more critical maintenance like filling potholes.

An NZTA spokesperson told The Star the city council has recently agreed to start maintaining the roundabout.

Moore and Hornby Ward city councillor Mark Peters have both inquired about the issue to NZTA and learnt of the budget constraints from staff last week.

Peters questions the logic of viewing the maintenance as purely aesthetic.

“It’s not just an aesthetic issue, I have heard about some near misses,” he said.

Between 2020 and 2025, there have been six recorded crashes at the roundabout with one resulting in a serious injury.

Moore’s Facebook post about the roundabout received many comments concerned about the overgrowth.

“If the plantings are considered aesthetics, then they need to lay paver instead when constructing so there are no weeds to grow. This is done in England at all roundabouts for visibility,” said Jane Foord.

Peter Welsh said it “looks like a fire hazard waiting to happen”.

Said Maree Walker: “This is a problem nationwide. It’s lack of forethought from the engineers who design the roundabouts. Plant them out if you must, but make sure there is enough funding so they will be maintained in its lifetime.”